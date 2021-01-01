Easily Download Videos and Images

Quickly download audio, videos and shorts from Youtube, pictures, profile pictures, videos, IGTV videos and reels from Instagram and slides(in PDF) from SlideShare

Download from YouTube

You can download audio, video and shorts from YouTube in various available resolutions upto 1080p(max. size upto 250MBs). You can also calculate complete playlist duration at different speeds. 😉

Download from Instagram

Do you need to take screenshots of pictures on Instagram or record your screen to share videos with your friends? Now download pictures and videos(reels, videos and IGTV videos) from Instagram now without any hassle.😲

Download from SlideShare

Do you need to download projects or slides from SlideShare? Now download slides from SlideShare and convert into PDF using EazyLoader without any hassle.😍

Frequently Asked Questions

We've already answers to your questions

Copy the YouTube video or shorts link from the YouTube website or mobile app. Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/yt-downloader/video and enter the video or shorts link. Wait for the video to be fetched. Then you can select the video resolution and click on the Download button to download the video.

Copy the YouTube video link from the YouTube website or mobile app. Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/yt-downloader/audio and enter the video link. Wait for the video to be fetched. Then you can click on the Download button to download the audio in the best quality.

No, we currently do not support that feature. We're on it, and we'll let you know once it's up and running.

Copy the YouTube playlist link from the YouTube website or mobile app. Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/yt-downloader/playlist/calculate and enter the playlist link. Wait for the application to calculate the total duration of the playlist at different speeds.

Copy the post link from the Instagram website or mobile app. The post can have one or more images. Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/ig-downloader/image and paste the copied link. Wait for the post to be fetched. Once the post is fetched, the file will be downloaded in JPG or ZIP format depending on the number of images in the post.

Copy the video, reel or IGTV video link from the Instagram website or mobile app. Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/ig-downloader/video and paste the link. Wait for the video to be fetched. It will automatically download the video once it's successfully fetched.

Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/ig-downloader/profile-pic and enter the username. If the username is valid, the user's profile picture will be downloaded, else an error message will be shown.

Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/ig-downloader/latest-stories and enter the username. If the username is valid, the user's latest stories will be downloaded in a ZIP file, else an error message will be shown.

Go to https://eazyloader.herokuapp.com/slideshare-downloader/slides and enter the slide link. If the slide link is valid, slide will be downloaded in PDF format, else an error message will be shown.

Yes, since we are running on free resources, the download limit is quite low for the time being. Once we get enough support and donation, the application will be scaled up to meet higher requirements.

You can support us by donating as much you like using Stripe or Razorpay.

Just fill up the contact form on the home page, we'll get in touch with you as soon as possible.

